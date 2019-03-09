Health & Fitness

Amy Freeze part of annual 'Cycle for Survival' in Bryant Park

Sandra Bookman has the details.

BRYANT PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Thousands across New York City and the nation are riding indoor bikes all day to fight cancer.

Eyewitness News meteorologist Amy Freeze was among those riders.

It was all part of the annual 'Cycle for Survival' at Equinox in Bryant Park.

The money raise will be donated to cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

