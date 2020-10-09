Anger in Rockland County as Cuomo's COVID 'Cluster Action' restrictions take effect

On Thursday, a robo call went out to 29,000 landlines informing residents that the new measures would take effect at midnight.
The backlash was swift.
"It doesn't make sense," said Yossi Gestetner, of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council. "Scientifically it doesn't make sense. Morally, it seems to be completely off the rails. And people are certainly frustrated."
The COVID cluster encompasses Monsey, Spring Valley and New Square, three communities comprised of primarily of Ultra Orthodox Jews.
The concern is the recent spike in the positivity rate, and under the new order, non essential businesses must close.
"And when you see it growing anywhere, then blow the whistle, send all the firefighters to put out those embers," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "And that's what we're doing."
As for religious services, gatherings are limited to 10 people -- particularly difficult as Jews are in the midst of celebrating Sukkot.
"Twenty nine counties are above 1%," Gestetner said. "Ten counties are above 2%. Half a dozen counties are at 4, 5, 6, 7%, including counties where you wouldn't find an Orthodox Jew."
Figures released Friday show Rockland's positivity rate at 5.6%, while Orange County checks in at 3.65%.
The measures will be in effect for at least 14 days, meaning yeshivas that closed due to the holiday will not be allowed to reopen as normal Monday.
Rules in the red area:
-Houses of worship - 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed
Rules in the orange area:
-Houses of worship - 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings - 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses - Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
- Schools: remote learning only
Rules in the yellow area
-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings - 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools - Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.
