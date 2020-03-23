Coronavirus

Anheuser-Busch, Tito's Vodka making hand sanitizer at distilleries to help fight coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS, MO. -- One of the country's biggest producers of beer is pitching in to keep us clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anheuser-Busch is making hand sanitizer to feed the growing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says they're using their supply and logistics network to produce and distribute the bottles.



Under the guidance of the American Red Cross, the company will ship the sanitizer to communities in need.

"We can't solve this on our own," read a statement released by the company. "But we can play an important role."

Tito's Vodka says it will also produce 24 tons of hand sanitizer.

In the Triangle, Durham Distillery is offering two liters of free homemade hand sanitizer to local businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stocks tumble as traders wait for Congress' coronavirus relief package
Connecticut to close all non-essential businesses
All non-essential CT businesses to close Monday amid pandemic
LIVE: Laura Curran gives update on coronavirus in Nassau County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | New Jersey Gov. Murphy news conference
New York state reaches 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases
NYC deaths hit 99, cases soar as city becomes crisis epicenter
AccuWeather: Cold rain for most, snow for some
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
NY hospitals ordered to increase capacity by 50%
Show More
Amy Klobuchar's husband tests positive for COVID-19
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in NY prison
Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues coronavirus aid
South Carolina infant tests positive for coronavirus
Suez reminds residents to not to flush 'flushable wipes'
More TOP STORIES News