Annual 'Lisa Foundation' gala raises money, awareness for brain aneurysms

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A special event was held Thursday - a great tribute to Eyewitness News' late friend and colleague, Lisa Colagrossi.Bill Ritter emceed the annual gala for The Lisa Foundation.Colagrossi died suddenly nearly 4 1/2 years ago of a brain aneurysm.Since her death, her husband, Todd Crawford has tirelessly helped to raise awareness about brain aneurysms - the silent killer.Colagrossi, a mother of two, was just 49.----------