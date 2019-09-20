Annual 'Lisa Foundation' gala raises money, awareness for brain aneurysms

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A special event was held Thursday - a great tribute to Eyewitness News' late friend and colleague, Lisa Colagrossi.
Bill Ritter emceed the annual gala for The Lisa Foundation.
Colagrossi died suddenly nearly 4 1/2 years ago of a brain aneurysm.
Since her death, her husband, Todd Crawford has tirelessly helped to raise awareness about brain aneurysms - the silent killer.
Colagrossi, a mother of two, was just 49.
