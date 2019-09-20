Health & Fitness

Annual 'Lisa Foundation' gala raises money, awareness for brain aneurysms

By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A special event was held Thursday - a great tribute to Eyewitness News' late friend and colleague, Lisa Colagrossi.

Bill Ritter emceed the annual gala for The Lisa Foundation.

Colagrossi died suddenly nearly 4 1/2 years ago of a brain aneurysm.

RELATED: What to know about brain aneurysms

Since her death, her husband, Todd Crawford has tirelessly helped to raise awareness about brain aneurysms - the silent killer.

Colagrossi, a mother of two, was just 49.

