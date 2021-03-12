Coronavirus NY: Mayor calls Cuomo ending NY mandatory domestic travel quarantine 'April Fool's joke'

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is blasting the state's decision to end the mandatory quarantine for domestic travelers entering New York starting April 1st.While no longer required, the NYS Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers. All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread - wearing masks, socially distancing, and avoiding gatherings."This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down. To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands, and practicing social distancing," Governor Cuomo said on Thursday."I don't know if that's the state's idea of an April Fool's joke but it is absolutely the wrong thing to do. It's reckless it doesn't help us with our recovery," the mayor said.Mayor de Blasio had said on Thursday that the city was not consulted about the change."I believe in local control, and here's another case where New York City was not consulted," he said. "Even though we are one of the biggest cities in the world and 43% of the state's population, we were not consulted."Regardless of quarantine status, all individuals exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must:*Continue daily symptom monitoring through Day 14;*Continue strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, through Day 14 (even if fully vaccinated);*Immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their healthcare provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing.Meantime, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Buffalo. She's the highest-ranking state official to get vaccinated so far. Governor Cuomo said he doesn't plan to get vaccinated until the vaccine is widely available to all New Yorkers, particularly in underserved communities.fool