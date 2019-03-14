Aquatic therapy, rap music help Sullivan County boy recover from brain aneurysm

LIVINGSTON MANOR, Sullivan County (WABC) -- A 7-year-old Sullivan County boy is making a remarkable recovery from a brain hemorrhage, thanks to physical therapy that includes swimming and rap music.Easton Gorr, of Livingston Manor, suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm in October and was in a month-long coma after surgery that saved his life.Since November, the boy nicknamed "East the Beast" has been undergoing rehabilitation at Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla."He's like a little miracle," his mother Jenna Gorr said. "The brain's a pretty amazing thing. He went from not being able to do much of anything to now he's walking and talking."Easton walks with assistance and has regained some use of right arm.Each day, he undergoes nearly an hour of aquatic therapy."He's really making a lot of progress," therapist Paige Sollecito said. "He's really a fun kid to be in the pool with, because he loves the water so much."Easton is also undergoing speech therapy to help him regain language skills.A fan of Post Malone, Easton follows along, rapping lyrics to some of his favorite songs.Neuropsychologist William Watson says he's been impressed with Easton's determination."He's still got a long way to go," he said. "He's pushed through a lot of frustration. Very resilient."----------