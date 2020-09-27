reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Arrests made after nearly 200 found inside illegal bar in Queens

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities in New York City shut down an illegal bar in Queens after nearly 200 people were found inside.

Deputies with the NYC Sheriff shut down the bar at 4607 Kissena Blvd. early Sunday morning.

They said there were 192 people inside, there was a hazard violation, the bar had no liquor license, was warehousing alcohol and had unlicensed security.

Two people were arrested for multiple offenses.



