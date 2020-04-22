coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Asymptomatic testing is not underway in New Jersey yet, Murphy says

A line of cars waits to get into a drive-though COVID-19 testing site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that the two drive-thru testing sites operated with the federal government cannot yet begin taking asymptomatic residents yet.

Murphy corrected a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's office from earlier that said the testing for residents without symptoms would begin. Murphy said the state first needs to obtain a waiver from the federal government before such testing can begin.

The state operates the drive-through facilities with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

One is at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Monmouth County. The other is at Bergen Community College in Paramus.

Beyond the two federally affiliated facilities, New Jersey has nearly 90 sites other testing centers across the state and conducts about 9,000 tests a day, according Murphy.

Murphy says he thinks the state needs to double the number of tests it does daily.

Murphy, a Democrat, has said the state would need to ramp up testing beyond just symptomatic people before reopening its economy.

New Jersey has about 96,000 positive COVID-19 cases, Murphy said Wednesday with 5,063 deaths.

