South by Southwest canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak

AUSTIN, Texas -- The City of Austin canceled their much anticipated arts and technology festival, South by Southwest amidst growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.The annual event, which draws thousands every year, was originally set to start Friday, March 13 and last through Sunday, March 22.Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster as a precaution because of the threat of the novel coronavirus, effectively canceling the annual event.The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and U.S. chip maker Intel, pulled out of the festival.More than 50,000 people had signed a petition seeking to get the festival canceled.The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200 scattered across at least 18 states, including at least six cases in the Houston area.