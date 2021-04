Autism Acceptance Month: Navigating ASD as an adult

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For years, April has been designated Autism Awareness Month. But that's changed this year.Now, April is now called AutismMonth -- a small but rather profound change.To be aware is one thing. To accept is another.Like so many other things this past year in this country, this name change represents a challenge -- to everyone.It is an attempt -- an opportunity -- to raise the bar of decency and humanity, and attempt to level the playing field for people with disabilities.It also raised the bar for us, as journalists: How to reflect this change?As part of that reevaluation, we interviewed a young man who is on the Autism Spectrum -- one of the nearly 5.5 million American adults.His name is Tyler Lozano, he lives in New Jersey, and he watches Channel 7 Eyewitness News.He works.He dreams.He has hopes.He's in touch with himself, and he's sensitive to other people -- as you can see in the video player above.I would love to know what you think of our interview. Let me know...either direct message me on Facebook or Twitter , or email me at Bill.S.Ritter@ABC.com.----------