Autism Acceptance Month: Navigating ASD as an adult

Now, April is now called Autism Acceptance Month -- a small but rather profound change.
To be aware is one thing. To accept is another.
Like so many other things this past year in this country, this name change represents a challenge -- to everyone.
It is an attempt -- an opportunity -- to raise the bar of decency and humanity, and attempt to level the playing field for people with disabilities.
It also raised the bar for us, as journalists: How to reflect this change?
As part of that reevaluation, we interviewed a young man who is on the Autism Spectrum -- one of the nearly 5.5 million American adults.
His name is Tyler Lozano, he lives in New Jersey, and he watches Channel 7 Eyewitness News.
He works.
He dreams.
He has hopes.
He's in touch with himself, and he's sensitive to other people -- as you can see in the video player above.
