Health & Fitness

Autism Acceptance Month: Navigating ASD as an adult

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Navigating autism as an adult

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For years, April has been designated Autism Awareness Month. But that's changed this year.

Now, April is now called Autism Acceptance Month -- a small but rather profound change.

To be aware is one thing. To accept is another.

Like so many other things this past year in this country, this name change represents a challenge -- to everyone.

It is an attempt -- an opportunity -- to raise the bar of decency and humanity, and attempt to level the playing field for people with disabilities.

It also raised the bar for us, as journalists: How to reflect this change?

As part of that reevaluation, we interviewed a young man who is on the Autism Spectrum -- one of the nearly 5.5 million American adults.

His name is Tyler Lozano, he lives in New Jersey, and he watches Channel 7 Eyewitness News.

He works.

He dreams.

He has hopes.

He's in touch with himself, and he's sensitive to other people -- as you can see in the video player above.

I would love to know what you think of our interview. Let me know...either direct message me on Facebook or Twitter, or email me at Bill.S.Ritter@ABC.com.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessautismhealth
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer struck, killed on Long Island Expressway
COVID Vaccine Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Suspect arrested in vicious, unprovoked assault on Asian man in NYC
Top 10 finalists in 'Live's Top Teacher Search' announced
NYPD detective attacked while working at crime scene in Queens
'Demon dog' viral adoption ad gets chihuahua a new home
Newark public schools set to expand in-person learning
Show More
Disturbing details revealed after DOC captain charged in inmate's suicide
'They're the scum of the earth,' says grandma scammed out of $9K
NY high school student killed in crash; Teen driver allegedly drunk
Sources: Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday
Pa. student's Snapchat profanity leads to Supreme Court case
More TOP STORIES News