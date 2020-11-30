coronavirus new york city

Staten Island bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' skirting shutdown by not charging customers

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Staten Island bar that declared itself an autonomous zone is testing a new tactic in hopes of staying open.

Mac's Public House has stopped charging customers. Instead, the owners say everything is free, but they are asking for donations.

ALSO READ | As COVID cases surge on Staten Island, restaurant declares 'autonomous zone'
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang reports that the first COVID patient has been admitted to the emergency field hospitals in Staten Island and that more could be on the way.



The business continues to defy shutdown orders that took effect for the neighborhood on Wednesday.

Since then, the state revoked the pub's liquor license, and the sheriff has issued fines.

As for the idea of labeling the pub an 'autonomous zone,' the owners got the idea from activists in Seattle.

ALSO READ | Illegal club with nearly 400 people inside shut down
EMBED More News Videos

An illegal club with nearly 400 people inside was shut down early Saturday, the New York City Sheriff said.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citystaten islandcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbarhospitalrestaurantnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC to reopen schools, even as COVID spread intensifies
COVID Live Updates: Cases in US likely 8 times higher than reported, CDC says
NYC COVID: Illegal club with nearly 400 people inside shut down
Small Business Saturday more important than ever amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ high school teachers allegedly post anti-gay comments on Zoom; investigation underway
Woman found dead inside her Bronx apartment; son a person of interest
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
NYC to reopen schools, even as COVID spread intensifies
Be Kind: How you can help a servicemember fly home
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain & strong winds
President-elect Biden twists ankle while playing with dog
Show More
Murder investigation after 1 man killed, another shot in LI park
Bodega owners raise $35k to help rebuild shop destroyed by fire
United has started shipping COVID-19 vaccine: Source
Catch a lunar eclipse during the full beaver moon this weekend
Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News