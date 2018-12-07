Bay Ridge gets a new nail salon: Le Charme Nail Spa

A new nail salon has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 8312 Third Ave. in Bay Ridge, the newcomer is called Le Charme Nail Spa.
The salon offers manicures, pedicures, waxing and Reflexology. Nail services include gel manicures, powder dip manicures, French tips and more. (Check out the full list of services and treatments here.)
With a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, the salon seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
"Each client's tools are packaged in sterile pouches and don't get opened until they begin working on your nails. Pedicure tubs are covered with a disposable plastic bag each time," approved Yelper Zee H. "My SNS dip powder nails look great! They use products I've never even seen before, like a green exfoliating gel that you soak your feet in."
And Vivian F. wrote, "Place is immaculate. The entire staff was so welcoming. They ask if you want a refreshment and are very friendly. Most importantly, they did a great job on my nails! Seventeen days later and my natural nails are growing quickly and with no lift, chip, or crack!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Le Charme Nail Spa is open from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
