Be Kind: 12-year-old helping hundreds of seniors set up vaccine appointments

SCARSDALE, New York (WABC) -- A young boy in Westchester County is helping hundreds of senior citizens set up vaccine appointments.
Sam Keusch, 12, and his dad noticed a growing number of older people who needed a little help navigating the internet to sign up for vaccines.
Keusch initially started helping family friends in the Scarsdale community.
His neighbors started to spread the word.
This led Keusch to start a website called 'Vaccine Helper.' Once someone reaches out to him, he can get them signed up within 24 hours.
Keusch hopes to expand his effort to help even more seniors as well as people of color in hard-hit communities.
