PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Planks aren't an easy exercise to accomplish, but one woman in New Jersey knows how to do them, and she's raising a lot of money at the same time.
Jennifer Pellecchia is a wife, mother and fitness professional from Parsippany.
She holds "Planksgiving" and other fitness events to raise money for mental health awareness.
Pellecchia said she's already raised tens of thousands of dollars.
Be Kind: New Jersey mom raising money through planking for mental health awareness
