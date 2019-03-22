Be Kind: New Jersey mom raising money through planking for mental health awareness

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Planks aren't an easy exercise to accomplish, but one woman in New Jersey knows how to do them, and she's raising a lot of money at the same time.Jennifer Pellecchia is a wife, mother and fitness professional from Parsippany.She holds "Planksgiving" and other fitness events to raise money for mental health awareness.Pellecchia said she's already raised tens of thousands of dollars.----------