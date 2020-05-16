coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Beach badge sale draws large crowd to small NJ shore town

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Hundreds of New Jerseyans, feeling cooped up because of restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, flocked to Belmar Saturday morning to purchase beach badges for the season.

For the most part, people appeared to be adhering to social distancing guidelines as they lined up in droves outside Taylor Pavilion, the line stretching several blocks along the boardwalk.

"I hope everyone listens because it's a terrible time right now and we have to do what we can so it gets better," Judy Sulewski said as she stood in line.

According to the town's website, badges are required for admission to Belmar's beaches from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on weekends only from Memorial Day weekend until the full season starts on the third Monday of June, when badges are required every day until Labor Day.

On Thursday, Governor Phil Murphy announced that beaches would be allowed to open in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The governor on Saturday announced an executive order allowing fishing charters and other chartered-boat services and watercraft rentals to resume.

