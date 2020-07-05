Reopen News: Beaches continue social distancing as NYC prepares for Phase 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This holiday weekend people have been taking advantage of the newly reopened beaches in New York City.Lifeguards have been on duty since Wednesday at beaches around the city and social distancing guidelines are in effect.Families came down to the beach and the boardwalk Saturday nearly all wearing masks. Social distancing ambassadors were also walking the boardwalk handing them out to those who didn't have them.The rides were not running, but games were open and so were boardwalk restaurants.On Monday, the city enters Phase 3 without indoor dining. Nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. Businesses mustcdisinfect workstations for each new customer, require customers and employees to wear face coverings.A six foot distance must be maintained at all times.