reopen nyc

Reopen News: Beaches continue social distancing as NYC prepares for Phase 3

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This holiday weekend people have been taking advantage of the newly reopened beaches in New York City.

Lifeguards have been on duty since Wednesday at beaches around the city and social distancing guidelines are in effect.

Families came down to the beach and the boardwalk Saturday nearly all wearing masks. Social distancing ambassadors were also walking the boardwalk handing them out to those who didn't have them.

The rides were not running, but games were open and so were boardwalk restaurants.

On Monday, the city enters Phase 3 without indoor dining. Nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. Businesses mustcdisinfect workstations for each new customer, require customers and employees to wear face coverings.

A six foot distance must be maintained at all times.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomobeaches
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
NYC fireworks finale lights up sky from Empire State Building
Coronavirus Updates: Weekend mass resumes for Brooklyn Diocese
9/11 Memorial in NYC reopens on 4th of July
NYC's outdoor dining shifts into high gear this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Seattle hit and run leaves 1 protester dead, another critical
NYC fireworks finale lights up sky from Empire State Building
For nation's birthday, Trump slams his enemies within
Kanye West tweets that he is running for president
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and hot
Big drop in new COVID cases in NY day after state tops 900
Man dead in fireworks blast outside NJ housing complex
Show More
Brooklyn protests: New arrest in Molotov cocktail thrown at NYPD van
Hoboken sees spike in COVID-19 cases; patients traveled to hot spots
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka released from hospital after taking line drive to head
Cannabis cookouts: Americans getting high on the 4th of July
More TOP STORIES News