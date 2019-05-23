e. coli

Beef products recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns

If you're planning to cook with beef this Memorial Day weekend, be sure to check your product's label.

About 62,000 pounds of raw beef products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday. The products were recalled by Aurora Packing Company, Inc., which ships nationwide.

The recalled items include different cuts of beef such as short ribs, ribeyes and briskets.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF RECALLED ITEMS HERE AND THE PRODUCT LABELS HERE

The recalled products have "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered during random sample testing by the government, and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

The term "E. coli" refers to a group of bacteria, and only some strains are dangerous. An E. coli infection can cause anything from stomach cramps to kidney failure.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
EMBED More News Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcfoodrecallu.s. & worlde. colicenters for disease control
E. COLI
156 sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef
E. coli outbreak possibly linked to ground beef: CDC
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over': CDC
Farm tied to E. coli outbreak recalls cauliflower, other lettuces
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Update on trooper-involved shooting on I-84
'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh released from prison
1st teen arrested in attack on off-duty FDNY on UES
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms Thursday
Memorial Day travel begins in New York area
Man slashed in face, leg on Brooklyn subway platform
Video of man wanted for pulling emergency brakes on subway
Show More
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
Mario Batali facing charges in sex misconduct allegation
Up to 10,000 more troops may head to Middle East to deter Iran
Lyft announces addition of panic button
Arrest made in attack of school bus driver on NYC street
More TOP STORIES News