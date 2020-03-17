Coronavirus Update: Bergen County postpones action on some COVID-19 restrictions

He said he hopes to provide additional clarity to the restrictions and also to make sure the county's actions are in conjunction with the state's efforts.
The rules the county wants to impose appear more restrictive than those announced by Governor Phil Murphy on Monday.
No gatherings of more than four people would be allowed unless those gathering are family members.
The plan also called for closing malls like Garden State Plaza along with all non-essential businesses.
Only gas stations, banks, law firms, liquor stores, pet food stores and funeral parlors in the county would be allowed to remain open.
The proposed restrictions came after Bergen County reported a third of New Jersey's 178 cases.
Two of the three New Jersey residents who have died from the virus lived in the county.
And even though all school districts in Bergen County are now closed, two staffers at two schools have tested positive for COVID-19.
Students who attended those schools have been asked to self-quarantine.
"We are going to take extraordinary measures because these are extraordinary times," Tedesco said in announcing the proposed restrictions. "You can question my actions, but don't question my reasons. I'm not only protecting the residents of Bergen County, I'm trying to protect even the workers of Bergen County and the businesses of Bergen County."
