Best friend duo start fitness blog to rate and review NYC fitness classes

How did a girl from Canada and a girl from Michigan become one of the top fitness blogs in New York City? (WABC)

Emily Sowa and Dave Alter
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Elizabeth Endres moved to New York City from Michigan to pursue economics. Dale Borchiver moved to New York City from Toronto to pursue fashion.

Now, they have a full-time business that's one of New York City's biggest fitness blogs Sweats & The City.

So, how did they do it? When both girls moved to the city a mutual friend linked them up as roommates.

Sharing a mutual passion for fitness and feeling frustrated with certain fitness apps, the two sought out to start a blog that would share a rating system for different studios in the city.

They both didn't love standing around a gym, not knowing exactly where to start. They agreed that a structured class was much easier for them to stay engaged and not lose motivation or interest.

But, a lot of the apps they were using to join classes didn't have the information they wanted to see. Like - are there showers? Are there lockers? How big are the classes? Was it a good workout?

So they linked up and created the blog, Sweats & The City, a play on words from the popular TV series 'Sex and the City'.

Now, with over 58 thousand followers on Instagram, their studio reviews - combined with their love of fashion - grew into a culmination of 'athleisure', healthy eats and beauty products.

We got to check out a class - Dance Floor Sculpt - with Dale and Liz first hand, at PROJECT by Equinox. Natalie Reid and Sarah Grooms, of CityFitLife, instructed a high intensity, high energy dance workout.

Liz and Dale's goal is to share health and wellness motivation and tips for their followers. They say, "If everyone can become a little bit healthier and a happier version of themselves, Sweats & The City has done its job.

Check back in weekly for new episodes of Social Superstars.
