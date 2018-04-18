With the holidays over and 2018 in full swing, it's time to get back into gear and let the gluttony go. One of our producers decided to take part in a 7-day skin detox challenge.This is Johanna's story:The holidays are over! While I may have received some lovely gifts, I took on some unwanted extra baggage too. I'm talking weight gain, a bloated face, and horrible skin!I jam-packed my family time by stuffing my face, filling up my wine glass, and losing sleep over shipping presents out on time. So first thing's first, I wanted to get my skin back in order.On top of putting loads of toxins into my body, the cold weather brought up dry, red, itchy patches all over my face! I was about to go straight to a dermatologist until I spoke with a few beauty experts.I was encouraged to try and kick it myself and I love a good challenge! So, I set out on a 7-Day Skin Care Detox Challenge.There are only 3 rules: 1) No alcohol. 2) No makeup. 3) Lots of water. I incorporated various hydrating creams and masks into my everyday regime all with one (very important) ingredient: hyaluronic acid. I took a photo and video at least once a day over the course of 7 days.After 7 days, I did notice a difference. As always before trying any new skincare regimen, check with your dermatologist.(This is not a product endorsement, but a personal journey that Johanna decided to document and share).