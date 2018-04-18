GLAM LAB

Better skin in 7 days? We took the challenge

One of our producers decided to take on a 7-day skin detox challenge. (WABC)

Johanna C. Trupp
With the holidays over and 2018 in full swing, it's time to get back into gear and let the gluttony go. One of our producers decided to take part in a 7-day skin detox challenge.

**Click on video above to see how the 7-day skin detox worked**
This is Johanna's story:

The holidays are over! While I may have received some lovely gifts, I took on some unwanted extra baggage too. I'm talking weight gain, a bloated face, and horrible skin!

I jam-packed my family time by stuffing my face, filling up my wine glass, and losing sleep over shipping presents out on time. So first thing's first, I wanted to get my skin back in order.

On top of putting loads of toxins into my body, the cold weather brought up dry, red, itchy patches all over my face! I was about to go straight to a dermatologist until I spoke with a few beauty experts.

I was encouraged to try and kick it myself and I love a good challenge! So, I set out on a 7-Day Skin Care Detox Challenge.

There are only 3 rules: 1) No alcohol. 2) No makeup. 3) Lots of water. I incorporated various hydrating creams and masks into my everyday regime all with one (very important) ingredient: hyaluronic acid. I took a photo and video at least once a day over the course of 7 days.

After 7 days, I did notice a difference. As always before trying any new skincare regimen, check with your dermatologist.

(This is not a product endorsement, but a personal journey that Johanna decided to document and share).
