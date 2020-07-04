Coronavirus News: Big drop in new COVID cases in NY day after state tops 900

It's a welcome development as New York's day-to-day cases have been steadily increasing since dipping to 391 on June 29.
New positive cases by day:
June 29 - 391
June 30 - 524
July 1 - 625
July 2 - 875
July 3 - 918
July 4 - 726
While day-to-day changes in the number of confirmed cases isn't the only indicator officials are keeping their eyes on, it is still a factor they are watching closely as coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states.
"Our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance," Cuomo said in a statement.
Friday's 726 positive results were just 1.16% of the 62,403 tests conducted.
The state has seen a total of 396,598 positive cases throughout the pandemic.
Total hospitalizations and new admissions both dropped.
The number of patients being treated in intensive care increased slightly, but the number of ICU patients on breathing machines went down.
Cuomo also announced 11 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 24,896.
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address