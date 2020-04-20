coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Bilingual walk-thru testing site opens in Washington Heights

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Monday, the first bilingual walk-thru testing site opens in Washington Heights.

The site on Amsterdam Avenue targets one of the hardest-hit communities for testing.

The group running the site is advocating for more easily accessible bilingual testing for communities battling the virus.

There are two drive-thru multilingual testing sites being run by the same organization in the Bronx and Queens.

