Coronavirus News: Bill Ritter announces his recovery from COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6097529" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter speaks with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6097494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Jen Ashton speaks with Bill Ritter on where we stand in the fight against COVID-19.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Bill Ritter and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer speak about the federal government's ongoing efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.Next, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, who represents one of the hardest-hit communities on Long Island, speaks about recent positive developments in the fight against the coronavirus.Lastly, ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton speaks with Bill Ritter on how quickly recovered COVID-19 patients develop antibodies, why we cannot stop social distancing efforts, and his recent recovery.