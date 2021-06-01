Health & Fitness

H10N3 bird flu reported in human in China, a possible 1st

BEIJING -- A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world's first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

RELATED: COVID-19 origins: What to know about the search for the start of the virus

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

"This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission," its statement said. "The risk of large-scale transmission is low."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflubirdschinau.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zero new COVID deaths in NYC, lowest positivity since start of testing
Homeless man charged with punching Asian woman has 17 prior arrests
Shootings across all 5 boroughs leave 1 dead, 15 wounded in 6 hours
Texas dad proud of 'valedictorian' and 'NOT valedictorian' sons
Man suspected of using his dogs to lure girls in NYC in custody
Teen fends off bear to protect family dogs in SoCal backyard
Exclusive: Man brutally beaten in subway station done commuting in NYC
Show More
Man fatally struck in Brooklyn hit-and-run
COVID Updates: Many restrictions lifted across US
Robbery, slashings inside subway system over weekend
Nike backs Naomi Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Most Americans cannot spot fake news, study finds
More TOP STORIES News