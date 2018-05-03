HEALTH & FITNESS

BK Pilates offers health and happiness after debuting in Tribeca

Photo: BK Pilates/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new pilates spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 406 Broadway, Fl. 2, (between Walker and Lispenard streets) in Tribeca. The newcomer is called BK Pilates.

BK Pilates offers a variety of exercises, including Reformer (a total body workout incorporating stretching and strengthening) and Tower (which focuses on one area of the body at a time). Session formats include master private lessons, private lessons and pilates group classes.

BK Pilates has already attracted fans, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Max Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 24, said, "BK Pilates is the place to go to if you want the real thing. Marina is a no-joke instructor and will get the best out of you. Highly recommend!"

Yelper Eva S. added, "Was looking for a challenging pilates class in Tribeca and was so impressed by BK Pilates! Great amenities (who doesn't love PF Candle Co?!), beautiful studio and friendly environment."

They are still figuring out their full hours, but for now you can swing on by to see for yourself: BK Pilates is open from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and noon-2 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.)
