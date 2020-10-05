NEW YORK -- Women across America hear the same rallying cry every October: One in eight women in the US will develop breast cancer*. Go get your mammogram!
There's a good reason for that - mammograms are the easiest way to detect the disease, even before symptoms occur. And experts agree: early detection is the key to best outcomes when dealing with breast cancer.
But as researchers learn more about the disease and how best to detect and treat it, guidelines change. So knowing who should get screened and when can be a bit confusing. Here, Nina Vincoff, Northwell Health's chief of breast imaging, sets the record straight.
Still, some people put off this life-saving diagnostic test because they're not sure what to expect. Here, one woman takes the mystery out and tells you what it's really like. If you're still not convinced, a mammography technologist has some tips for how to have the most pleasant mammo experience possible.
And for those who are diligent about getting a yearly mammo, but had to put it off because of the pandemic, there's no time like the present to reschedule that appointment. Imaging centers are taking extra precautions to make it safe to come in and get checked. And if you need a little extra motivation, grab a "Bosom Buddy."
Bottom line: Whether you're scared, feeling inconvenienced, or don't believe it could happen to you, we get it. But getting a mammogram should just become a normal part of your yearly routine. Because if something so easy could save your life...just do it!
*www.cancer.org
Sponsored Content
Go get your mammogram! Even in this year of pandemic: Why to schedule your mammogram now
Sponsored Content
More Videos