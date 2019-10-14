Breast Cancer: New Vision & New Hope- Part 1
This is our 25th year working with the American Cancer Society - and this year we bring you new FDA rules, along with new visual tools that give breast cancer patients hope. This half hour: See revolutionary visual access helping improve treatment. We also have a transgender woman bravely speaking out on textured implants that caused her cancer. But first, meet a research scientist who survived one disease, only to now face breast cancer decades later.
