HEALTH & FITNESS

Breathe in: Australian yoga studio Humming Puppy debuts in Chelsea

Photo: Humming Puppy/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new yoga and fitness spot? A new business is here to help. Located at 119 W. 23rd St., Level 2, Suite 200 (between 6th and 7th avenues) in Chelsea, the fresh arrival is called Humming Puppy.

"We feel that this neighborhood, specifically this fitness-evolving area of West 23rd Street, makes 119 West 23rd Street the perfect location for us to begin sharing our yoga practice with the U.S.," co-founder Jackie Alexander told the Commercial Observer.

The yoga studio bases its warm climate-controlled classes on breath pranayama, movement asana and awareness meditation, the business writes on its website. (Take a look at the Humming Puppy class schedule here.)

Humming Puppy has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Jessica D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 12, said, "You'll enter the locker rooms, which are really lovely and clean as well, but it can be a little crowded. They even have showers and hair tools."

Yelper Ingrid H. added, "The yoga studio/space itself was nicely laid out with mats, props, and straps before you enter. Book your exact position/mat online to make the process even easier."

Head on over to check it out: Humming Puppy is open from 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNew York City
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News