British prime minister Boris Johnson says he tested positive for coronavirus

In a video posted to Twitter Friday, the conservative leader said he was tested after showing mild symptoms, including a cough.
Johnson said he is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.
He continued by thanking police, health care workers, those who work in schools and volunteers.
"We will get through it, and the way we're going to get through it is, of course, by applying the measures that you have heard so much about," he said.
His tweet included the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
This news comes as Britain's Prince Charles announced that he had tested positive for the virus.
The 71-year-old heir to the British throne is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said.
More than 11,500 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United Kingdom.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.