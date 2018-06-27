HEALTH & FITNESS

Broadway actors team up with bone marrow foundation to help save lives

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson finds out how Broadway actors are trying to save lives.

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Broadway actors gathered at a health center in Midtown on Wednesday in hopes of saving lives.

They'll each get their cheek swabbed and join the registry of bone marrow donors, which was made possible through a partnership with Disney's 'The Lion King', Shannon's S.H.A.R.E. Foundation and others.

The non-profit organization was founded and honors 11-year-old Shannon Skye Tavares, who made her debut as Nala in 'The Lion King' in 2009.

Soon after, she was diagnosed with leukemia and was in need of a bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately, she did not find a match and in 2010 she died at the age of 11.

Her mother, Odiney Brown, then started the Shannon's S.H.A.R.E. Foundation that focuses on educating people about being donors.

Since 2010, they have signed up roughly 10,000 people and in the process saved many lives. Actress Chondra Profit-Ardrey is currently on Broadway in 'The Lion King' and was so inspired by Shannon, she did the swab and three years later was a match, and saved the life of a little boy in Brazil.

As Shannon's family found out, there is a shortage of minority and multiracial donors on the registry and now many organizations are dedicated to changing that.

If you would like to join the registry or get involved go to shannonsshare.org or DKMS.org

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbroadwaythe lion kingbone marrowMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News