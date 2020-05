Coronavirus News: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams hands out food to residents

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is making sure the people he represents are getting the help they need.Adams handed out food Tuesday at a senior center in Bedford-Stuyvesant.He also went around the neighborhood and handed out masks.Adams says social distancing enforcement should be left to community leaders, after seeing the video of an NYPD officer taking down a bystander during an arrest over the weekend.He says he is working with community groups so they can educate others about social distancing in a positive way.