Coronavirus Update New York City: Brooklyn Diocese challenges NY capacity restrictions in Supreme Court

The diocese argued the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Governor Andrew Cuomo violate its constitutional right of religious freedom.
"We remain committed to reopening our churches, safely, and to vindicate our First Amendment rights," the Diocese said. "That is why we have petitioned the Supreme Court. We are confident we will prevail for the good of our churches and those of faith who want to operate safely yet continue to suffer under the Governor's express restrictions on houses of worship."
It's the latest battle between religious groups and the government over the pandemic.
The Brooklyn Diocese said in a petition that there have been no coronavirus outbreaks at any of its churches since they reopened.
Governor Cuomo limited in-person attendance at houses of worship to 10 or 25 people in designated geographic zones with high rates of infection.
The Diocese said the governor failed to take into account the size of a building and allowed numerous secular businesses to operate without any capacity restrictions.
"There has not been any COVID-19 outbreak in any of the Diocese's churches since they reopened," the petition said.
