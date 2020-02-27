Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control

Fact 1: Diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity.
People of Asian descent, including Chinese Americans, are not more likely to get COVID-19 than any other American. Help stop fear by letting people know that being of Asian descent does not increase the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19.
Fact 2: The risk of getting COVID-19 in the U.S. is currently low.
Some people who have traveled to places where many people have gotten sick with COVID-19 may be monitored by health officials to protect their health and the health of other people in the community.
Fact 3: Someone who has completed quarantine or has been released from isolation does not pose a risk of infection to other people.
SEE ALSO: COVID-19 coronavirus information for Americans
Fact 4: You can help stop COVID-19 by knowing the signs and symptoms:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Seek medical advice if you have traveled to China in the past 14 days and feel sick. Call ahead before you go to a doctor's office or emergency room. Tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
Fact 5: There are simple things you can do to help keep yourself and others healthy.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Source: CDC.gov
Video via AccuWeather