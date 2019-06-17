Health & Fitness

People with allergies, asthma turning to the Montauk Salt Cave for relief

By Alex Ciccarone
MONTAUK, Long Island (WABC) -- Some might say that too much salt is bad for your health, but at the Montauk Salt Cave, Himalayan salt covers the floors and keeps members coming back for more holistic treatments.

The Montauk Salt Cave offers sessions varying from crystal singing bowls, to instructor-read Reiki readings.

The halotherapy treatment combats conditions such as anxiety, sleeplessness, asthma, allergies, inflammation, and even the common cold.

"A typical salt cave session entails a room full of eight tons of pink Himalayan salt and your absorbing 84 minerals which is called speleotherapy," owner Shannon Coppola said. "Coupled with that is halotherapy where we pump in pharmaceutical grade salt and all the salt is antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory."

The Montauk Salt Cave has two other locations, one in the middle of the island in Huntington and the other in Manhattan located in the East Village.

