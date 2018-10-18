GLAM LAB

Hair stylist volunteers to create wigs for women battling breast cancer

How to save your hair and identity while going through chemo

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Glam Lab sits down with two extremely brave women battling breast cancer, who say the hardest part of breast cancer is losing your hair.

Johanna Trupp, Emily Sowa and Josh Hartmann
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Women, every day, all over the world, wake up and style their hair.

Whether it's taking the time to curl it, straighten it, gel it, or just throwing it up in a bun... it's a statement of our identity.

What if, one day, it were all gone? For so many women, that is the harsh reality of breast cancer.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Glam Lab sits down with two extremely brave women battling breast cancer, and one selfless hair stylist. Mimi Stein, has underdone her breast surgery and is about to start chemo therapy. Wendy Zeichner, has gone through chemo and is now about to start her radiation.

After sitting down with these two women, it became clear they both felt the same way: the hardest part of breast cancer is losing your hair.

They both feel, it's easier to deal with the pain, than look in the mirror and see someone they didn't recognize.

That's where hair stylist, and wig specialist, Andrew DiSimone comes in. He's been named "the wig whisperer." Not only does Andrew own a hair salon on the Upper East Side that specializes in wigs, he volunteers at The American Cancer Society.

Once a week, he helps women feel like themselves again by finding and styling each one of them the perfect wig.

For Andrew DiSimone's wig styling tips, watch the video below:
EMBED More News Videos

Wig specialist, Andrew DiSimone, shares his wig styling tips.


We got the opportunity to watch him work his magic. Believe me when I tell you, the smiles he brings to these women's faces is pure magic.

From hand tied wigs, to machine made, to using your own hair to make a 'Halo Cap', there are many options all women should know they have, when faced with life's toughest fight.

Check back next week for another special episode of Glam Lab in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
