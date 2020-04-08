Coronavirus News: Cardi B, Fashion Nova donating $1 million to struggling families amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cardi B announced she and the fashion line she represents will be donating a total of $1 million beginning Wednesday and continuing through May 20.
The Fashion Nova Cares initiative will put the money directly in the hands of people desperately needing relief.
"Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs," Cardi B said on her Instagram post.
Those who want to share their stories and information need to visit fashionnova.com/cares. The group will then choose 24 people each day for the duration of the program.
