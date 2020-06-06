Reopen News: Catholic charities distribute meals in the Bronx, Brooklyn

Thousands of people waited as volunteers handed out bags of food to communities impacted most by the coronavirus in the Bronx and Brooklyn on Friday.
The Charity says more than 400 bags of food, enough to make about 4800 meals, were distributed to people waiting in a line that stretched down Kingsbridge Avenue in the Bronx.
Meanwhile, 4500 bags of food handed out in Brooklyn.
People lined up along Avenue D with their shopping carts at a Roman Catholic Church in East Flatbush.
