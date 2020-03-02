Coronavirus

Coronavirus patient released from isolation in San Antonio later tested positive

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Center for Disease Control mistakenly released a patient from the San Antonio Texas Center for Infection Disease Sunday, according to Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Nirenberg said in a press release that the patient was released from isolation at a local healthcare facility Saturday because they met the criteria for release, including two negative test results.

However, the patient later returned to isolation after a pending, subsequent lab test came up positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

"The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable," Nirenberg said.

The CDC says they are retesting the individual.



The patient had been under isolation while being treated for several weeks following a return to the U.S. from Wuhan, China.

The CDC says at the time of discharge from the facility, the patient had no symptoms and met all criteria for release.

However, after the release, the results of a subsequent sample were received, and determined to be weakly positive.

They say out of an abundance of caution, the CDC decided to bring the individual back into isolation.

The patient had some contact with others while out of isolation, and local public health officials are following up to trace possible exposures and notify them of the potential risk.

The CDC says others have encountered similar situations where test results have alternated back and forth between negative and positive.

This is why patients must have two negative test results from specimens taken more than 24 hours apart.

