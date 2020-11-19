Coronavirus

CDC to update Thanksgiving guidance, will recommend that Americans do not travel

CDC will be posting new guidance on Thursday adjusting its guidance and recommending Americans do not travel for Thanksgiving next week.

CDC guidance already said celebrating with your household or virtually but this goes a step further to actively recommend against travel.

Dr. Fauci warns Thanksgiving gatherings pose high risk for COVID-19

"Right now especially as we're seeing exponential growth in cases and the opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another leads to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time," CDC COVID-19 incident manager Dr. Henry Walke says.

Earlier this month, the CDC predicted the U.S. would hit at least 250,000 deaths by Thanksgiving weekend.

The country hit that grim marker on Wednesday. Now the latest weekly forecast is out: Between 276,000 and 298,000 deaths by Dec. 12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronavirusthanksgivingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Parents, students deliver petition protesting closure of NYC schools
As cases rise, New Jersey fears another shutdown is looming
NYC schools closure could be 1st domino in reopening rollback
Here's how Lucira Health's COVID-19 at-home test kit works
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC schools closure could be 1st domino in reopening rollback
Woman pushed onto subway tracks by emotionally disturbed person, officials say
Parents, students deliver petition protesting closure of NYC schools
Father gets lightning bolt haircut to match son's scars
NJ high school winter sports competition to begin after New Year
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies
Cute, tiny owl discovered in Rockefeller Christmas tree
Show More
Wisconsin partial recount cleared to begin after partisan fight
As cases rise, New Jersey fears another shutdown is looming
With NYC schools closed, city providing free meals for kids, adults
Coronavirus Live Updates: Hospitals overwhelmed, inmates help morgues
Prince William welcomes new probe into 1995 Diana interview
More TOP STORIES News