HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC report: More than 200 cases of intestinal illness linked to Del Monte vegetable trays

EMBED </>More Videos

A recall was issued in June for three different sizes of Del Monte vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dill dip. (U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

As of this week, 212 people have contracted cyclosporiasis after reportedly consuming Del Monte vegetable trays, the Centers for Disease Control announced.

Seven people were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported. Those who were sickened bought the vegetables in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Two cases were from vegetables bought in another state but consumed in Michigan. Recalls were issued in June for those four states as well as Illinois and Indiana.

Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness, can lead to diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Other symptoms may include vomiting, body aches, headache, fever and other flu-like symptoms.

If you have eaten the recalled product and have diaharra for longer than three days, you should contact your health provider, the FDA reports.

Washing or cleaning the food may not be enough to get rid of the pathogen, according to the FDA. The agency recommends throwing out all recalled products.

The recall affected three different sizes of vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dill dip. Their "best if used by" dates were June 17, 2018 and their respective UPC codes were:

7 1752472715 2 (6 oz. Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable tray)
7 1752472518 9 (12 oz. Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable tray)
7 1752478604 3 (28 oz. Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable tray)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldfoodrecall
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News