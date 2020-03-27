Celebrities, politicians and other notable people who test positive for coronavirus

As the number of confirmed cases continues to rise around the world, these entertainers, politicians, personalities and more have all announced that they too have been infected:
The latest
Boris Johnson: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he tested positive for coronavirus. In a video posted to Twitter Friday, the conservative leader said he was tested after showing mild symptoms, including a cough.
Mark Blum: Stage, movie and TV character actor Mark Blum has died from complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.
Blum played Rosanna Arquette's husband in the 1985 comedy "Desperately Seeking Susan" and had a role in "Crocodile Dundee" as the newspaper editor. He was on the Amazon series "Mozart in the Jungle," HBO series "Succession," and the Netflix crime drama "You."
Floyd Cardoz: Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on "Top Chef," won "Top Chef Masters" and operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, died Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59.
Note: In mid-March, a debate erupted over a perception that the wealthy and famous have been able to jump to the head of the line to get tested while others have been turned away or met with long delays. Click here for more.
Other notable people
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: The married couple announced their diagnosis on social media on March 12, saying they were in isolation at a hospital in Australia.
Hanks had been in Queensland state shooting an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros. said Wilson had performed in both Sydney and Brisbane in the days leading up their announcement.
Harvey Weinstein: The 68-year-old former film producer tested positive for the coronavirus at a state prison in New York while serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault, the head of the state correctional officers union said March 23.
Weinstein, who was hospitalized with heart issues in recent weeks, was diagnosed and quarantined just days after being transferred to the state's maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo.
Colton Underwood: The former "Bachelor" announced his diagnosis in a Twitter video March 23, saying that the virus has greatly affected his health.
He revealed that he's experiencing a slew of symptoms: "headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough." He added, "I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs, getting out of bed."
This virus doesn’t care how old or healthy you are. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones and stay home. pic.twitter.com/pLe1Vge0HL— Colton Underwood (@colton) March 20, 2020
Daniel Dae Kim: The "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" actor said March 19 that he has COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and is recovering in self-isolation at his home in Hawaii.
Kim addressed the reported instances of violence and prejudice against Asian Americans, slamming them as "cowardly" and "heartbreaking."
Rand Paul: The Kentucky senator announced on social media March 22 that he was in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person," his office wrote in a tweet.
Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020
Andy Cohen: The late-night host broke the news to his followers in an Instagram post on March 23, writing, "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better."
Idris Elba: The announced he has tested positive for coronavirus on March 16. He said he feels OK and is not showing symptoms so far, but he has been isolated ever since finding out he may have been exposed. He warned his followers to stay home and be pragmatic and said he will keep the public updated.
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
"This is serious. Now's really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands," Elba said.
John Bessler: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that Bessler, her husband, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.https://t.co/fqQU6tA29r pic.twitter.com/SjyfdQxe1R— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2020
The former Democratic presidential candidate said in a statement that Bessler began feeling sick when she was in Minnesota and he was in Washington, D.C., and that he immediately quarantined himself. She said he sought a test and chest X-ray after he began coughing up blood, and was checked into a Virginia hospital with "very low oxygen levels, which really haven't improved."
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart: The U.S. representative on March 18 became the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coronavirus, and his diagnosis was quickly followed by a second announcement. Diaz-Balart entered self-quarantine in Washington, according to a statement. He said he decided not to return to South Florida because his wife has a pre-existing medical condition.
Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah announced in a statement shortly thereafter that he had also tested positive and was in self-quarantine.
Kevin Durant: The former Warriors player was among four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for novel coronavirus, his PR rep confirmed on March 17.
The Nets did not name the players diagnosed with COVID-19 but said that only one of them was actually showing symptoms.
Utah Jazz players: Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz confirmed March 12 that he tested positive for the coronavirus, saying that he is personally dealing with the pandemic that has temporarily shut down the NBA and other major sports leagues.
Later, Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert - the first NBA player to test positive, which prompted the league to suspend the season - also confirmed his status and apologized. "I was careless and make no excuse," Gobert said in an Instagram post.