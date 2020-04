Coronavirus News: Central Park Medical Unit reponding to COVID-19 calls all over NYC

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Central Park Medical Unit is asking for donations to buy protective gear.Because of coronavirus, CPMU has begun responding to calls outside their primary area causing a shortage in the unit for supplies."We're going to be using an FDNY call radio and dispatch through their dispatch to take jobs anywhere in the city. While we're based in Manhattan we can be sent anywhere in any of the five boroughs. Anywhere that we're needed that there is a high call volume," a volunteer said.CPMU is a non-profit that is supported entirely by donations.