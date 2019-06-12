Health & Fitness

Many breakfast cereals still contaminated by weed killer, environmental group says

Another round of cereal testing shows small amounts of the chemical in Roundup weed killer.

Several popular brands, including Cheerios and Nature Valley products, continue to test positive for trace amounts of this controversial herbicide that may increase the risk of cancer.

The Environmental Working Group, which has links to the organics industry, found that all 21 of the products it tested had levels of glyphosate that were higher than what their scientists consider safe for children.

General Mills, which makes all the products tested, said in a statement that its "top priority is food safety."

They say there are trace amounts of pesticides found in pretty much everything we eat, but they're trying to minimize those chemicals.

RELATED: Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup weed killer for cancer
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthchemicalsfoodbreakfastcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mugshots: 18 alleged gang members nabbed in drug bust
More than 200 dogs rescued from New Jersey hoarding home
Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Manhattan
1st contestant with autism competes in Miss Florida
26-year-old woman found dead in New Jersey apartment
Cuba Gooding Jr. to surrender to police on NYC groping charge
47-year-old woman critically injured in Queens hit and run
Show More
New Jersey woman waits years to get title to car she owns
VIDEO: Driver apparently fast asleep with Tesla on autopilot
74-year-old man found shot in head inside LI home
Are gas leaks under-reported, un-repaired in New York City?
6 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting
More TOP STORIES News