Changes to red zone restrictions expected today in New York

The positivity rate is dropping in some areas, and that could mean the lifting of some restrictions.
In New York City, parents, teachers and the school system in particular will be watching for the announcement expected Wednesday from Governor Andrew Cuomo.
After hundreds of school were closed two weeks ago, many are wondering if they can resume in-person learning on Thursday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says outside of central Queens, there is still work to be done to lower the infection rate.
Throughout the Brooklyn latest positivity rate in the COVID red zones is 3.45 percent.
But the red zones in central Queens are down to an average 2.17 percent.
The mayor said that area should serve as a model for the other red zone areas.
Overall citywide, the mayor says officials are seeing a leveling off, but they continue to encourage more testing and to warn against pandemic fatigue to get the city back to some type of normal.
Gov. Cuomo has said the state is working to make those areas facing restrictions smaller as we move forward..
"We will be listing changes to those micro-cluster / red zones, which will be a product of both an analysis of the data and a coordinated strategy with those communities to bring the number down," he said in a teleconference Tuesday.
Many businesses are also eagerly anticipating the governor's announcement Wednesday.
They are anxious to see if they are no longer in the red zone and can resume outdoor dining to take advantage of the remaining days of warmer weather this fall.
Regarding schools, NYC Schools Press Secretary Miranda Barbot gave an update on testing.
Testing update in NYC Schools as of October 16:— Miranda Barbot (@MirandaBarbot) October 19, 2020
Since October 9, we have conducted 16,348 COVID-19 tests and have 16,298 results.
We currently have 28 positives: 0.17 percent. 20 are staff & 8 are students.
99 percent of our tests have been returned in 48 hrs.
School officials say families can opt into remote learning at any time. The window for fully-remote learning students to opt into the blended learning model will soon open and they will communicate more information to families shortly.
"We know that nothing can replace in-person instruction and the many supports, including social-emotional and health benefits, that students get in the classroom," NYC schools said. "Using the most current data from this survey, approximately 46% of students are returning to school buildings this fall. The share of remote learning requests by race has not shifted."
