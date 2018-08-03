GLAM LAB

Dermaplaning facial resets your face with scalpels and acid

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

Dermaplaning facial resets your face with scalpels and acid

Who would willingly let someone put a blade to their face and then rub acid on it? Oh that's right, ME!

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Who would willingly let someone put a blade to their face and then rub acid on it? Oh that's right, ME!

On this episode of Glam Lab, I try out the popular face treatments - dermaplaning and a chemical 'peel'.

Dermaplaning is the process of shaving off the layer of dead skin cells on your face using a scalpel. The chemical peel then exfoliates all of that dead skin with glycolic acid.

Long story short: it re-sets your face. Breaking out? Sun damage? Dark spots? These treatments are supposed to get your skin back to its normal state.

I went to the Youth Corridor Clinic on the Upper East Side, where the chemical treatment is a little different. They exclusively offer the No-Peel Peel.

Usually after a chemical peel, you would be flaking off and shedding all that dead skin for the next few hours. The No-Peel Peel, just melts it off right there.

Dr. Imber, plastic surgeon and founder of the clinic, is all about preventative care. He urges people to take care of their skin with good product and non-invasive treatments. This way, if you follow this doctor's orders, you won't have to do anything drastic later in life.

Maybe it works or maybe I'm just crazy. Check out the latest Glam Lab to see for yourself!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthglam labbeautybeauty & lifestyleoriginalsspaManhattanNew York CityNew YorkUpper East Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GLAM LAB
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
Must know tips from one of NYC's best hair colorists
Summer fashion trends: Fanny packs, fringe and power suits
10-year-old drag kid's Pride March makeup tutorial
More glam lab
HEALTH & FITNESS
Woman had C-section without anesthesia, lawsuit claims
Organ recipients meet family of donor who saved their lives
4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old girl
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Girl possibly abducted from DC airport left in car with NY tags
Downed trees, powerlines after tornado warning in Queens
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Police: Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist
Colorado police officer shot originally from Long Island
Jericho Schools named best in the US
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
Sergeant placed on modified duty after shooting man in Brooklyn
Show More
Duo wanted for putting man in headlock, robbing him in Brooklyn
Heartbroken brother speaks out about killing of Bronx teen
Divers rescue jumper, good Samaritan from East River
Bystanders watch as mother throws young daughter off bridge
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
More News