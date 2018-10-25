HEALTH & FITNESS

Child dies from flu in NYC, health department stresses importance of vaccinations

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Acting New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot announced that one child has died from the flu in New York City this flu season.

She noted that this death happened despite the flu accounting for just two percent of all hospital visits in the city.

Dr. Barbot noted that each year, between 0-8 children die in New York City from the flu.

She urges that all New Yorkers ages 6 months and older get the flu shot, especially young children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Less than half of Queens residents get the flu vaccine and that is one statistic she would like to see change.

Dr. Barbot even gave State Senator Leroy Comrie his flu shot right during the news conference.

Residents can learn more about how to get a free or low-cost flu shot by calling 311 or you can use the NYC Health Department map online to find a location: https://a816-healthpsi.nyc.gov/NYCHealthMap/home/ByServices?services=59

----------
