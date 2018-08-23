HEALTH & FITNESS

King Bio recalls dozens of infant medicines due to possible contamination

EMBED </>More Videos

Asheville-based company King Bio has recalled dozens of medications for infants and young children after possible microbial contamination. (Credit: King Bio)

King Bio has issued a voluntary recall of dozens of medications for infants and young children after possible microbial contamination.

The medicines are used to treat ailments like bed wetting, chicken pox and colic.

The company said a small percent of the products sold between August 2017 and April 2018 have tested positive for microbial contamination.

Click here for a full list of recalled products

Use of products with microbial contamination could "potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention and could result in infections that could be life-threatening to certain individuals," the FDA said.

However, King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled items should stop using them and contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.com or call King Bio at 866-298-2740.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallchildrenhealth
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Doctor accused of assaulting patient during breast exam
600-foot drug tunnel to Mexico found in KFC kitchen
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
10 injured in Edison tractor-trailer crash
Ex-college student sentenced for false rape accusation
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Hurricane Lane approaches land as huge Category 4 storm
Health concerns over Suffolk Co. landfill spark lawsuit
Show More
FEMA tours Little Falls flash flood damage
Report: DeVos considering use of federal funds for school guns
Intersection redesigned after deadly Brooklyn crash
Ben Affleck enters rehab for third time
2 drivers arrested after flying garbage injures Manhattan pedestrian
More News