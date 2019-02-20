HEALTH & FITNESS

Texas woman says 10-year-old girl's organs may have been harvested without permission

EMBED </>More Videos

Child's organs allegedly harvested without permission

LUBBOCK, Texas --
A grandmother in Texas says she has a lot of questions after she found out doctors may have harvested her 10-year-old granddaughter's organs without permission.

Rebecca Villarreall says that four days after her granddaughter Elaina Castilleja died, a memo was sent to the doctor who would perform Elaina's autopsy, giving instructions to harvest her organs.

The letter, signed by chief medical examiner Dr. Sam Andrews, instructed the doctor to preserve the brain, but remove the cervical spine, eyes, lungs and more.

"We did not sign up for this," Villarreall told KLBK. "I knew she had to have an autopsy, but this is remove her, remove this. She was 10 years old."

Villarreall adopted Elaina when she was 1 year old. Elaina suffered most of her life from the effects of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Villarreall said she was told that because of the syndrome, an autopsy needed to be done, but she never agreed to organs being harvested.

"They literally disassembled my child," she said. "She wasn't a manufactured home. She wasn't a toy. She wasn't a doll. She was a person."

It's unknown why Dr. Andrews and the pathology labs requested the organs to be taken out or whether the doctor followed through on those instructions.

"Who are these monsters?" Villarreall said. "These are monsters. Who are these people? I didn't sign no papers. I didn't sign for them to disassemble."

In a situation like this, experts say that the law is complicated and it usually comes down to a question of ethics.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchild deathorgan donationsu.s. & worldTexas
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Push-up ability linked to heart disease risk in men
3 great fitness events in New York City this weekend
9/11 Victim Compensation Fund to cut payments
Twins giggle with joy after getting new glasses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen laid to rest on LI
AccuWeather: Snow falling across New York area
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-filled diaper
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Murder investigation underway after man found dead in NY home
New York area facing another blast of winter weather
Show More
Man accused of exposing himself, rubbing against 9-year-old girl
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
LIVE: Connecticut governor seeks major sales tax changes
More News