Coronavirus News: Churches begin to open in Newark for private prayer, confession

Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart is one whose doors will open to those seeking private prayer and confession -- no Masses just yet, but that is coming.
The Archdiocese of Newark opened its doors for private prayer and confession Sunday morning.
Plans for phase two weekday Masses and phase three, which includes Sunday masses, is still in the works as the archdiocese tries to figure out how they can do that while social distancing.
Also, Governor Murphy signed an executive order to allow fishing charters and other chartered boat services and watercraft rentals to resume effective at 6 a.m. Extra safeguards have been put in place to help insure the health of everyone across the state.
The phase one reopening also allows for non-essential businesses to open Monday for curbside pick-up only.
