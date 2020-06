Coronavirus Updates: Churches reopen in NJ, hospitalizations hit new lows in NY

Don't make me come down there... https://t.co/OeVGMW7LEO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 13, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Jersey is taking big steps forward as the state moves into stage two this week that will include outdoor dining and some indoor retail, but on Sunday the reopening of churches begins across the state. Churches are opening their doors to parishioners for mass and services on Sunday, limiting to 50 people or 25 percent, whichever number is smaller. Face masks and social distancing are required. Stage 2 of reopening begins across New Jersey on Monday.New York State saw new lows in both COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.Hospitalizations totaled 1,734 while 32 new deaths were reported, both the lowest marks since the coronavirus pandemic first struck New York.The state's rate of transmission, which Cuomo called "the most important factor in all of this," is 0.77, the lowest in the country."We were spreading at the highest rate in the nation, we are now at the lowest rate in the nation," Cuomo said.The percentage of positive tests in New York City following the city's first week of reopening was 1.7%.Cuomo also announced that Western New York will enter Phase 3 of the reopening on Tuesday and the Capital Region will do the same on Wednesday.Hundreds of people assembled in close proximity in Manhattan Friday night in the East Village, disregarding social distancing guidelines and not wearing face coverings - and drawing a social-media rebuke from the governor.The gathering happened along a stretch of St. Mark's Place between Avenue A and First Avenue in the East Village.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacted to the incident via Twitter.Federal health officials are sounding the alarms about a potential large spread of the coronavirus as the CDC is predicting that as many as 25,000 Americans could die between now and July 4.This coming as a new ABC News analysis finds that the number of daily deaths from the coronavirus is increasing in 13 states. The nation's leading infectious disease official continues to stress a cause and effect approach.New York City Transit officials demonstrated the ultraviolet technology it is using to kill COVID-19 in a pilot program to disinfect entire trains. The pilot is initially focused on identifying ways to eradicate COVID-19 in rolling stock, including car classes R188, R62, R46, R68, and R160 at Corona, Coney Island, Jamaica and Pelham Maintenance Shops.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, faced with the reality of much of the country's reopening, released guidelines for events and gatherings like weddings, concerts, festivals, parades and conferences.Tens of thousands of people living with special needs inside small group homes in New York who haven't been able to see their loved ones believe they're the forgotten ones during the COVID-19 pandemic . Now, a group of lawmakers are taking action.